Weekend News December 12

SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Weekend News December 12Play09:56SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (18.21MB)Published 12 December 2021 at 3:33pmSource: SBS SBS Kurdish News for weekend of 11 - 12 December 2021.Published 12 December 2021 at 3:33pmSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesBreast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in AustraliaThe benefits and dangers of online shoppingOver 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy dietOctober 23 Weekend News