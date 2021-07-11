SBS Kurdish

Weighing up the risks: PM says 8 weeks between AstraZeneca doses for hotspot residents

Vials containing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Vials containing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Source: AAP

Published 11 July 2021 at 3:13pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

The Prime Minister has renewed calls for Australians in COVID-hit Sydney to get their second AstraZeneca dose within eight weeks of their first jab, rather than 12. While the announcement has caught G-Ps off-guard, medical experts are backing the advice, saying it's in line with the new threat posed by the Delta variant of COVID-19.

