Weighing up the risks: PM says 8 weeks between AstraZeneca doses for hotspot residents

Vials containing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Source: AAP
Published 11 July 2021 at 3:13pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
The Prime Minister has renewed calls for Australians in COVID-hit Sydney to get their second AstraZeneca dose within eight weeks of their first jab, rather than 12. While the announcement has caught G-Ps off-guard, medical experts are backing the advice, saying it's in line with the new threat posed by the Delta variant of COVID-19.
