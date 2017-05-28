Weight-loss surgery gaining popularity in Australia
Rising obesity bringing rising surgery numbers to fight it Source: AAP
Published 28 May 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 28 May 2017 at 3:35pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Weight-loss surgery is surging among Australians, a new report shows. The Australian Institute of Health and Wellbeing has found the rate of obesity surgery has almost tripled in a decade and will likely rise further.
Published 28 May 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 28 May 2017 at 3:35pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share