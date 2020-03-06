SBS Kurdish

What are the differences between COVID-19 and the regular flu?

Dr M Sorani

Dr M Sorani (Kurdish GP) Source: Supplied

Published 6 March 2020 at 7:21pm, updated 8 March 2020 at 8:56am
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

In this interview with Dr Michael Sorani, a Kurdish General Practitioner from Sydney, we ask him about the main differences of the new coronavirus and any other flu, as well as who are the people that are most at risk of developing complications due to contacting the virus, and how best to protect ourselves?

