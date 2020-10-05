What are the effects of prostate cancer?
Prostate cancer was the most common cancer in Australia in 2016 and was also the most common cancer among men. It is estimated that in 2020 it will be the second most common cancer to be diagnosed, but it remains the most common cancer among men. In 2016, 19,305 new cases of prostate cancer were diagnosed in Australia, according to the Australian Government website on cancer. By 2020, that is this year, it is estimated that 16,741 new cases of prostate cancer will be identified in Australia. We speak to Dr. Ali Ziabari about this subject.
