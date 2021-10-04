What are the expectations from October 10 elections in Iraq?

Source: Supplied
Published 5 October 2021 at 9:24am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Iraqis will go to the polls on Sunday, October 10, for their country's sixth parliamentary election. However, this election may be about a lack of votes. The turnout in Iraq's first free elections in 2005 was almost 80 percent. From then on the number of voters decreases. We speak to Al-Jazeera's Kurdish journalist Ahmed Alzawiti about the expectations in regards to this election.
