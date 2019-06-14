What are the minor offences in Australia?

Policeman stops woman driver to give her a traffic ticket for speeding. He takes her driver's license. Source: Getty Image
Published 14 June 2019 at 7:31pm, updated 7 July 2019 at 8:01am
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are several minor offences in Australia that could get you in trouble that you might not know about. And the consequences can be severe.
Published 14 June 2019 at 7:31pm, updated 7 July 2019 at 8:01am
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share