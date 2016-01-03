What are the predictions for the US election?

Yerevan Saeed Source: Supplied
Published 3 January 2016 at 3:28pm, updated 3 January 2016 at 3:33pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Whit House correspondent for Rudaw Media, Yerevan Saeed, we ask him about the US presidential election system, predictions for the election results, as well as any potential change in America's foreign policy.
