What are the predictions for the US election?

Yerevan Saeed

Yerevan Saeed

Published 3 January 2016 at 3:28pm, updated 3 January 2016 at 3:33pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

In this interview with Whit House correspondent for Rudaw Media, Yerevan Saeed, we ask him about the US presidential election system, predictions for the election results, as well as any potential change in America's foreign policy.

