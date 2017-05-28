What awaits KRG after the passing of Newshirwan Mustafa?
Polla Garmiany Source: Supplied
Published 28 May 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 28 May 2017 at 11:57pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Polla Garmiany, political adviser, analyst and journalist, we discuss the potential changes on the political spectrum in the Kurdistan Region following the death of one of the most influential Kurdish political leaders, Newshirwan Mustafa. Mr Mustada, the General Coordinator of the Change Movement (Gorran) passed away after a long battle with an illness on 19 of May.
Available in other languages
