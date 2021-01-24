SBS Kurdish

What does Indigenous Recognition mean?

An umbrella in the colours of the Aboriginal flag outside Parliament House in Canberra

An umbrella in the colours of the Aboriginal flag seen outside Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Published 24 January 2021 at 2:59pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:38pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, NITV News
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS, NITV News

‘Voice’, ‘recognition’, ‘sovereignty’ and ‘treaty’ have become a significant part of the language used to discuss the development of Australia's relationship with its Indigenous peoples. For most people these are just words but for First Nations people, they symbolise hope for a better and more inclusive future, with more involvement in the decisions that directly affect their lives.

