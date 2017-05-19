What Erdogan demanded from US

Kani Xulam

Kani Xulam Source: Supplied

Published 19 May 2017
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
We speak with journalist and political analyst Kani Xulam from Washington, about the attack on peaceful American-Kurdish and Armenian protesters by Turkish president's security guards. Mr Xulam was present at the demonstration. We also ask him about the main objective in Turkish president's visit to Washington.

Opponents of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan rally in Lafayette Park during meetings between Erdogan and US President DOnald J.
Demonstrators in Washington Source: AAP/EPA/SHAWN THEW


