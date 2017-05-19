Demonstrators in Washington Source: AAP/EPA/SHAWN THEW
What Erdogan demanded from US
Kani Xulam Source: Supplied
Published 19 May 2017 at 6:48pm, updated 19 May 2017 at 7:17pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We speak with journalist and political analyst Kani Xulam from Washington, about the attack on peaceful American-Kurdish and Armenian protesters by Turkish president's security guards. Mr Xulam was present at the demonstration. We also ask him about the main objective in Turkish president's visit to Washington.
