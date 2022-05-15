What impact will housing have on the election result?

An auction director conducts an auction on a property at Glen Iris in Melbourne, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Published 15 May 2022 at 3:26pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
The Great Australian Dream of owning a house has become one of the major arguments of this federal election. Both major parties have outlined key policies to get Australians into their own homes. But, with house prices rising 20 percent in the past 12 months, will either policy make a difference?
