What is China's interest in mediating between Iran and Saudi Arabia?

Shukriya Bradost.jpeg

Shukriya Bradost Credit: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Representatives from Iran and Saudi Arabia met in the Chinese capital, Beijing, to reach an agreement with the support of China to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries. Although tensions between the two regional rivals go back more than 40 years, Riyadh formally severed ties with Tehran seven years ago. To learn more about intentions to restore these ties, as well as the possibility of bringing Syria back into the Arab League, Shukriya Bradost, an expert on Middle Eastern affairs, speaks to us from Washington, DC.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

King Charles III coronation

King Charles is crowned in ancient ceremony

Salam Qaro.jpg

"Sijnar will never fall"

Nariman Sefin Yousif and family.jpeg

Kurdish family appreciates Australia's kindness

HOUSING MARKET STOCK

The Too Hard Basket - Why is it so expensive to rent a home in Australia