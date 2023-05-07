What is China's interest in mediating between Iran and Saudi Arabia?
Shukriya Bradost Credit: Supplied
Representatives from Iran and Saudi Arabia met in the Chinese capital, Beijing, to reach an agreement with the support of China to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries. Although tensions between the two regional rivals go back more than 40 years, Riyadh formally severed ties with Tehran seven years ago. To learn more about intentions to restore these ties, as well as the possibility of bringing Syria back into the Arab League, Shukriya Bradost, an expert on Middle Eastern affairs, speaks to us from Washington, DC.
