What is the best way to heat your home in Australia?

woman with heater

When it comes to heating, saving energy and money is accessible to every household. Source: Getty Images/lucentius

Published 29 July 2022 at 7:05pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Choosing the right heating system for your home becomes easier when you know the offerings available. And if you cannot change what is already installed, there are ways to upgrade on energy and cost efficiency.

