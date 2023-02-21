What is the significance of International Mother Language Day?
International Mother Language Day Credit: SBS
Celebrating International Mother Language Day on Tuesday, February 21st, is an important day for preserving indigenous and regional languages that promotes awareness. The global celebration encourages us all to be proud of our mother tongues, as we can use them in a multicultural society like Australia and not be ashamed. Dr. Husen Dozen stresses the importance of this day and the importance of protecting a language such as the Kurdish language.
Share