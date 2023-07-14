What is the Voice Referendum all about?
Supporter of Indigenous Voice to Parliament, in Sydney, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Later this year, Australians will take part in a referendum where they will be asked to vote YES or NO in answer to the question: Do you support a change to the constitution to recognise the first peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice? But what exactly is the Voice, and what are the arguments for and against it?
Share