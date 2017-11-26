SBS Kurdish

What motivation is behind daily live videos by Sarkaw Hadi Gorani

Sarkaw Hadi Gorani

Sarkaw Hadi Gorani Source: Supplied

Published 26 November 2017 at 4:06pm, updated 26 November 2017 at 4:25pm
By Roza Germian
Sarkaw Hadi Gorani is a Kurdish author, actor and director in theater and cinema, who lives in France. Lately he has started brodcasting "live" videos via social media. Mr Gorani, discusses a range of topics in his videos, from politics to religion, from social issues to Greek Mythology and all in between. In this interview we ask him about why he saw the need of starting these series of video and what is it that motivates him to continue with broadcasting almost on a daily basis?

