What's expected from the National Summit on Women's Safety?

young woman sitting in train wearing protective mask, using smartphone

young woman sitting in train wearing protective mask, using smartphone Source: Getty Images

Published 5 September 2021 at 3:31pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Next week's (Sept 6 to 7) National Summit on Women's Safety is to form part of the consultation process for the new national plan to reduce gendered violence in Australia. Ahead of the summit, SBS News spoke to four experts, advocates and survivors about what needs to come out of it.

