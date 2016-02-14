What's happening to the people of Aleppo?!

KARAM AL-MASRI
Published 14 February 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 15 February 2016 at 9:45pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
I spoke to Radeef Mustafa, human rights activist and lawyer regarding the situation of the refugees that are fleeing Aleppo due to the bombardments of the Syrian regime with the help of the Russians. The refugees are stuck on the Turkish border and so far Turkey is not letting any of the refugees cross the border except for the ill and the wounded.
