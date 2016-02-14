SBS Kurdish

What's happening to the people of Aleppo?!

SBS Kurdish

KARAM AL-MASRI

KARAM AL-MASRI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 February 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 15 February 2016 at 9:45pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

I spoke to Radeef Mustafa, human rights activist and lawyer regarding the situation of the refugees that are fleeing Aleppo due to the bombardments of the Syrian regime with the help of the Russians. The refugees are stuck on the Turkish border and so far Turkey is not letting any of the refugees cross the border except for the ill and the wounded.

Published 14 February 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 15 February 2016 at 9:45pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News