Which one, exercise or diet for a healthy heart
Source: Dr Ali Ziabari
Published 5 May 2017 at 6:48pm, updated 5 May 2017 at 7:12pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We spoke to GP Dr Ali Ziabari regarding Heart Week and the importance of keeping a healthy heart. Dr Ziabari sys it's very important to exercise to keep the heart healthy, especially for people with high blood pressure, diabetics and over weight people.
