WHO declares coronavirus an international Public Health Emergency

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Published 2 February 2020 at 3:30pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The World Health Organisation has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global emergency. It comes as the virus continues to spread inside and outside China. The World Health Organisation [[WHO]] has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak that originated in China a public health emergency of international concern. It's a rarely used designation that could lead to an improved international coordination in tackling the virus. The coronavirus has so far killed at least 170 people in China and infected more than 8,000 worldwide.
Available in other languages
