Who is covered by the JobKeeper scheme and how is it going to work?
Published 12 April 2020
Presented by Roza Germian
There are fears millions of workers will miss out on JobKeeper payments available to staff who are losing work during the coronavirus pandemic. So who is covered and how is the JobKeeper scheme going to work?
