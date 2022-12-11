SBS Kurdish

"Who said freedom of expression exists in Turkey?"

SBS Kurdish

Ali Gurdili FB.jpg

Sociologist Ali Gurdili Credit: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2022 at 9:00am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ali Gurdili is a Kurdish sociologist and writer, who spent his entire life in Turkey. But after all those years in Turkey, he had no other choice but to leave his wanafa and children behind and seek asylum in Germany. The reason, because the Turkish authorities keep on threatening him about of his Kurdish writings and his stance towards the Kurds.

Published 12 December 2022 at 9:00am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

December 11 Weekend News

A mural of Mahsa Amini in Sydney (AAP).jpg

Iranian Australians show solidarity through street art

AUSTRALIA BUSHFIRES

Bushfires more likely in the summer ahead

Tara Fatehi 1.jpg

“A quick healing is to get rid of that oppressive government”