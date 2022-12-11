"Who said freedom of expression exists in Turkey?"

Sociologist Ali Gurdili Credit: Supplied
Published 12 December 2022 at 9:00am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ali Gurdili is a Kurdish sociologist and writer, who spent his entire life in Turkey. But after all those years in Turkey, he had no other choice but to leave his wanafa and children behind and seek asylum in Germany. The reason, because the Turkish authorities keep on threatening him about of his Kurdish writings and his stance towards the Kurds.
Published 12 December 2022 at 9:00am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share