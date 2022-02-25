SBS Kurdish

Who will represent Australia at this year's Eurovision?

Eurovision – Australia Decides, Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst

Published 25 February 2022 at 7:09pm, updated 25 February 2022 at 7:14pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Eleven musical acts are warming up for the ultimate opportunity to represent Australia at the 2022 Eurovision song contest in Italy. This weekend the stage will be set for artists and bands to compete to determine who has what it takes to fly the flag abroad.

