Why did the US, British and French Officials visit Kobani?

Anwar Moslem

Anwar Moslem Source: Supplied

Published 7 February 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 7 February 2016 at 3:39pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

We spoke to Anwar Moslem, premier of Kobani regarding the reasons behind Brett McGurk's visit to Kobani on the 31/1/2016. Mr McGurk is a Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL.

