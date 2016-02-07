Why did the US, British and French Officials visit Kobani?

Anwar Moslem Source: Supplied
Published 7 February 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 7 February 2016 at 3:39pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We spoke to Anwar Moslem, premier of Kobani regarding the reasons behind Brett McGurk's visit to Kobani on the 31/1/2016. Mr McGurk is a Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL.
Published 7 February 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 7 February 2016 at 3:39pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share