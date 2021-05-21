Why domestic violence survivors struggle to get legal assistance

Australian flag and golden scale with a judge's gavel. Source: Getty
In Australia, thousands of domestic violence survivors can't afford lawyers' fees. In most cases of domestic and family violence, men are perpetrators, women and children are victims. Women who leave abusive relationships face considerable barriers to accessing justice.
