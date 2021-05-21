SBS Kurdish

Why domestic violence survivors struggle to get legal assistance

Published 21 May 2021 at 7:17pm, updated 21 May 2021 at 7:21pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
In Australia, thousands of domestic violence survivors can't afford lawyers' fees. In most cases of domestic and family violence, men are perpetrators, women and children are victims. Women who leave abusive relationships face considerable barriers to accessing justice.

