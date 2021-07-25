Why has Fairfield been hit hard by COVID-19?

Rasha Daniel (third from left) says Fairfield has an incredible sense of community. Source: Supplied
Published 25 July 2021 at 2:45pm
By Catalina Florez
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
The local government area of Fairfield has become a national focus as the epicentre of Sydney’s latest COVID-19 outbreak. So what are some of the factors that have allowed the virus to take hold in this community-oriented area – where diversity is embraced?
