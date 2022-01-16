Why we should do our best to avoid catching the Omicron Variant

Computer generated image of coronavirus omicron against black background. Source: Getty
Published 16 January 2022 at 3:06pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Mayada Khalil
Source: SBS
The Omicron variant, we're told, is less severe than other variants. And that has furthered the idea that COVID-19 poses less of a risk than in the past. But does that mean we shouldn't worry whether we catch it or not? The experts say we should still do all we can to avoid it
