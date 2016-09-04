SBS Kurdish

Will tension ease within PUK?

SBS Kurdish

Saadi Pira

Saadi Pira Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 September 2016 at 3:53pm, updated 4 September 2016 at 4:46pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In the past few days there has been some conflicts within PUK in Kurdistan Region. We spoke to Saadi Pira member of the PUK office in Kurdistan to explain the reasons of the conflicts within the party.

Published 4 September 2016 at 3:53pm, updated 4 September 2016 at 4:46pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News