Will tension ease within PUK?

Saadi Pira Source: Supplied
Published 4 September 2016 at 3:53pm, updated 4 September 2016 at 4:46pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In the past few days there has been some conflicts within PUK in Kurdistan Region. We spoke to Saadi Pira member of the PUK office in Kurdistan to explain the reasons of the conflicts within the party.
Published 4 September 2016 at 3:53pm, updated 4 September 2016 at 4:46pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share