Winners and losers of Budget 2017/18

Daryoush Morady

Daryoush Morady

Published 13 May 2017 at 10:23am, updated 13 May 2017 at 10:25am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with accountant Daryoush Morady we discuss the federal budget 2017/18, the major changes and proposals, winners and losers as a result of the governments new taxes and more. Mr Morady has been working in this field for almost 20 years and is the principal of ADM Accountants in Sydney.

