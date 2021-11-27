With high hopes of reaching Europe, they become victims of human trafficking

People smugglers play with people's lives and earn hundreds of thousands of dollars each year, and often deceive people that crossing into Europe is easy and poses no danger. Hussain Alyas Khidr tells us about his travel experience, with his wife and his mother. How he sold his mother's and his wife's gold jewelry to pay the smugglers. Unfortunately, he ran out of money and after spending many nights sleeping in sleeping bags outside in the cold and wet weather he decides to return to Sharia refugee camp in Duhok where he's been for the past seven years. Hussain Alyas Khider had applied for a visa to go to Germany and Australia, both countries rejected his application. Mr Khidr says when he saves enough money he will have another attempt to go to Europe because life is unbearable in the refugee camp.









