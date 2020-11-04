With hypnotherapy you can regain control of your life: Gule Akman

Gule Akman-Kurdish hypnotherapist and surfer Source: Supplied
Published 5 November 2020 at 10:04am, updated 5 November 2020 at 10:18am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Kurdish surfer and hypnotherapist, Gule Akman has been living in Bali, Indonesia since 2012. In this interview with SBS Kurdish, Gule talks about how hypnotherapy helps people to gain control of their lives after being impacted by depression and anxiety, especially during this year. Originally from north Kurdistan, Glue is also a passionate surfer which is why she chose to live in Bali, having lived most of her life in Sweden.
