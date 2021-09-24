With Spring arrival Toowoomba is adorned with colourful flowers

Every year, Toowoomba celebrates its reputation as the Garden City with the most spectacular display of spring flowers during the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers. The longest running floral event of its kind in Australia, dating back to 1950, visitors travel far and wide to see the city’s gardens in full bloom. But for the pas two years circumstances have been different due to COVID-19 and border closures.





Cr James O'Shea speaks to SBS Kurdish about the event and why it's important to Toowoomba.





Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers will bloom in 2021 from Wednesday 1st to Thursday 30th September 2021.





Advertisement

Councillor James O'Shea is born and bred in Toowoomba, this is his second term on Council, being first elected in 2016. Prior to becoming a councillor Mr O’Shea spent 13 years working at WIN Television Toowoomba, five of those as chief of staff. He also has a media background working on radio and in newspapers.





Source: Supplied







Source: Facebook



