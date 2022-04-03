Women encouraged to embrace economics

Rear view of businesswoman looking at stock exchange market display screen board in downtown financial district Source: Moment RF
Published 3 April 2022 at 3:44pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS
Since the early 1990s the number of students enrolled in year 12 economics in Australia has fallen by 70 per cent and while it was an equal gender split then, now males outnumber females by two to one. A new report by the Reserve Bank suggests it may be because of a confidence gap between girls and boys.
Published 3 April 2022 at 3:44pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS
Share