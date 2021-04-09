SBS Kurdish

Women stand against Turkey's withdrawing from Istanbul Convention

Women protest against Turkey's decision to pull out of Istanbul Convention

Published 9 April 2021 at 7:20pm, updated 9 April 2021 at 7:28pm
By Hatice Kamer
Turkey has issued a decree in the early hours of March 20 of withdrawing Turkey from the Council of Europe treaty — dubbed the Istanbul Convention — on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. The withdrawal prompted widespread protests from women’s groups and an uproar on social media, criticising the government. More about this in Hatice Kamer’s report from Diyarbakir.

