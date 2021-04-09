SBS Kurdish

Women’s safety services call for funding amid surge in family violence

Women's safety minister Anne Ruston

Women's safety minister Anne Ruston Source: AAP

Women’s safety services are calling for a massive injection of federal funding to respond to increased rates of family and domestic violence during the pandemic. With increased pandemic funding about to run out, women’s refuges and specialist services say they could be facing cutbacks at a time when they’re most needed.

