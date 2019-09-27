SBS Kurdish

Working holidaymaker numbers in regional areas up, government seeking even more

Published 27 September 2019 at 7:14pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The number of second-year Working Holiday Maker visas granted in Australia has increased by 20 per cent over the past year. The Federal Government is actively pursuing reciprocal visa agreements with 13 countries, in the hope it will attract even more workers.

