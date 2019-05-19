Workshop opens up regions for refugees

The Victorian Government supports young and culturally diverse jobseekers Source: AAP
Published 19 May 2019 at 3:21pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Refugees can face a raft of challenges in their early years of settlement, especially when it comes to securing work. There's now a fresh push for refugees and migrants to live and work in regional and rural Australia in a bid to fill gaps and skill shortages in the workforce.
Published 19 May 2019 at 3:21pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share