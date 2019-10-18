Would the 5-day Turkish ceasefire in northern Syria benefit the Kurds
Published 18 October 2019 at 7:55pm, updated 18 October 2019 at 8:04pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
President Donald Trump’s decision on October 6th to withdraw American troops from northern Syria caused many tensions and problems in the region, resulting with Turkey invading the Kurdish areas where tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in fear of being bombed. But due to pressure from the international community on President Erdogan's bombing of Kurdish areas in northern Syria, the US sent a delegation led by Vice President Mike Pence to Turkey on Thursday agreeing on a 5-day ceasefire. We speak to expert and political analyst Dr Ekrem Onen about Turkey's agreement to the 5-day cease-fire.
