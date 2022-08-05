Yazidi community commemorates eighth anniversary of genocide committed by IS

Credit: Salim Hussein
Published 5 August 2022 at 7:15pm, updated 5 August 2022 at 7:17pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The Yezidi community in Australia commemorates the eighth anniversary of the massacre committed by IS. On August 3, 2014, the Yezidis were attacked by ISIS in Sinjar, and as a result thousands of women, men and children were kidnapped. Salim Hussein tells us that after eight years of the massacre, the Yezidis remain in a dire situation and scattered all over the world.
Published 5 August 2022 at 7:15pm, updated 5 August 2022 at 7:17pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share