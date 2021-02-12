Yazidi refugee devastated after loved one discovered in mass grave

More than 100 Yazidi members who were killed by an ISIS militant group six years ago were buried in a mass ceremony in the village of Koço. The United Nations Investigation Team for the Promotion of ISIS Crimes against Yazidis has worked with the Iraqi government to return the remains of 104 Yazidis to Koço and be buried by their loved ones.
Hayfa and her husband before being separated by IS and 6 yrs later found killed Source: Hayfa Adi
Hayfa Adi and her husband were separated at the age of 17, when she was abducted by IS militants in Sinjar in 2014. At that time, she had one child and pregnant with her second child. She had her second child while in IS captivity. She was held for more than three years and repeatedly raped and beaten. She came to Australia with her two little boys three years ago while her husband still missing. Unfortunately, and sadly she received the news of her husband being among the 104 Yazidis who were discovered in a mass grave.
Published 12 February 2021 at 8:19pm
Source: SBS
