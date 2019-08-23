Yazidi refugee helps his community in Armidale

Hasan Saffuk, his wife, daughter and sister Source: Supplied
Published 23 August 2019 at 7:18pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hasan Saffuk like many thousands of Yazidis fled his home town of Sinjar (Shingal) escaping ISIS. He fled to Turkey with his family and was there for the period of four years before coming to Australia in June 2018. Hasan Saffuk is in Armidale with his wife, daughter and sister, the rest of his family is in Germany. At the moment Hasan provides assistance to his community in Armidale in every way possible. Even though Hasan has been in Australia for only just over a year he speaks English well bu eventually he wants to do his honours in general chemistry at the University of New England in Armidale.
Published 23 August 2019 at 7:18pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share