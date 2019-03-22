Yazidis call on Australian government and international community for assistance

Source: Supplied by Rasheed Shani Baqi
Published 22 March 2019 at 9:13pm, updated 22 March 2019 at 9:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
About 100 members of the Yazidi community in Wagga Wagga travelled to Canberra on Thursday March 21 to hold a peaceful rally in front of Parliament House in Canberra. Rasheed Shani Baqi is from Wagga Wagga’s Yazidi community; he and the Yazidi community are calling on the Australian government and the international community to continue to fight for the freedoms of the Yazidi women and children who remain in IS hands.
Published 22 March 2019 at 9:13pm, updated 22 March 2019 at 9:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share