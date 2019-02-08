Yazidis in Toowoomba mourn world known leader's death

Worldwide leader of the Yazidi community Mir (prince) Tahsin Said Ali Beg, died at the aged 86 in Hanover, Germany after a long illness.





He was born on August 15, 1933 in Baadre a sub-district of Shekhan district in Northern Iraq. After his father’s death in 1944, he became the Yazidis (prince) Mir. He is survived by eight sons and three daughters.





In 1976 he went to Britain and remained there until 1981, he then returned to Iraq.





Mir Tahsin Said was the hereditary leader of the Yazidi people. He was also the head of the Yazidi Supreme Spiritual Council and represented Yazidis in all matters in respect of states and tribes.





The body of Mir Tahsin leader of Yazidis around the world was returned Kurdistan Region, Iraq on Monday February 4 where political and government officials described him as the symbol of “coexistence and peace.”





Yazidis around the world mourned his death. The Yazidi community in Toowoomba paid its tribute by holding a vigil for him. We speak to filmmaker Salim Hussein and Yazidi Toowoomba resident about the vigil.





We spoke to Salim about the preparation of a cultural and an intellectual centre for the Yazidis in Australia. Salim spoke about his new film which he stars in as well, the film is about the Yazidis genocide by ISIS.





Salim Hussein told SBS Kurdish that the Yazidi community in Toowoomba is very grateful to the Australian government for the settlement of Yazidis here and would like the government to bring more Yazidis to this beautiful country.





The Yazidi people have suffered enormously in the hands of ISIS since 2014.





“In the past two years we have been working on making a film with the help of Yazda to show the world what the Yazidis have been through in the past several years in the hands of ISIS,” said Mr Hussein.





“The film is showing in Germany and I am hoping the film will be showing here in Australia as well, I and a few colleagues are working on it at the moment,” said Mr Hussein.





The Yazidi community in Toowoomba finds it necessary to have a centre where they can teach the new generation about their heritage.





“We are also working on opening a cultural centre to preserve our culture and identity,” said Mr Hussein.





Salim Hussein is grateful to Multicultural Development Australia (MDA) and Mercy for their continues support and assistance to the Yazidi community in Toowoomba.



