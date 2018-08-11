SBS Kurdish

Yerevan Saeed: People in Kurdistan Region have little hope in elections

SBS Kurdish

Yerevan Saeed

Yerevan Saeed Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 August 2018 at 11:22pm, updated 16 August 2018 at 12:48pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Yerevan Saeed is a Kurdish affairs' analyst from Washington. Brwa Mohamed asks him about the details of the Iraqi election of this year, and the potential impacts on the upcoming elections in the Kurdistan Autonomous Region, with a particular focus on the opposition parties.

Published 11 August 2018 at 11:22pm, updated 16 August 2018 at 12:48pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News