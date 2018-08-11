Yerevan Saeed: People in Kurdistan Region have little hope in elections

Yerevan Saeed Source: Supplied
Published 11 August 2018 at 11:22pm, updated 16 August 2018 at 12:48pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Yerevan Saeed is a Kurdish affairs' analyst from Washington. Brwa Mohamed asks him about the details of the Iraqi election of this year, and the potential impacts on the upcoming elections in the Kurdistan Autonomous Region, with a particular focus on the opposition parties.
