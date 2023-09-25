Yes or No, community members share their thoughts
Source: SBS
The Voice Referendum date has been announced for Saturday 14 October 2023. Australia will vote on to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the constitution. Australian citizens 18 and over will get a say. We speak to members from our community to find out about their thoughts, what questions they have, and what will help them decide. The people we spoke to express their thoughts about the referendum, some with, some against and some still undecided due to the lack of information. We’re providing ongoing information in multiple languages, so stay up to date at www.sbs.com.au/voicereferendum
