Yezidi community celebrates "Ezi" festival after three days of fasting

Lalish Temple Credit: Getty

Published 18 December 2022 at 3:04pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
The "Rojiya Ezi" or the Fast Of Ezi is a three day observance of fasting and time spent with family and making offerings to charity and those less fortunate. The fasting takes place in December and should not be before the 13th. Yezidis fast on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is the celebration after three days of fasting. Members of the Yezidi community in Australia express their feelings to us about this special occasion.

