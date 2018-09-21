SBS Kurdish

Yezidi community gets burial site

Yezidî burial site Wagga

Source: Supplied by Belinda Crain

Published 21 September 2018 at 7:11pm, updated 23 September 2018 at 1:07pm
By Mayada kordy Khalil
We spoke to two members of the Yezidi community in Wagga Wagga, Khalf Awudi and Saado Omar about a new burial site for the Yezidi community in Wagga Wagga. Both gentlemen expressed their gratitude and happiness regarding Wagga City Council’s approval of the site. They also thanked the CEO of Wagga Multicultural Council Belinda Crain for her role in the approval of the site.

