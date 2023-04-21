Yezidi New Year celebration in Coffs Harbour

Yezidi New Year celebration - Coffs Harbour.png

Yezidi New Year celebration - Coffs Harbour Credit: Adel Gabari

The Yezidi community celebrated the Yezidi New Year in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday April 19. The Yazidi New Year falls on the first Wednesday of April according to the Eastern Julian, or Selucid, calendar, which is 13 days later than the Gregorian calendar. Children boil and colour 12 eggs each for the months of the year. The egg symbolises the Earth and colouring them symbolises the end of the cold, frozen months. We speak to Adel Gabari about the special occasion of the Yezidi New Year.

Traditonal egg breaking.jpg
Traditional egg breaking during Yezidi New Year Credit: Adel Gabari
