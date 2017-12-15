Yezidis celeberate Feast of “Ezi " in Australia

The historic temple of Yazidis sits in the village of Lalesh (Photo Abdullah Zaheeruddin/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images North America
By Roza Germian
Yezidis all around the world celebrate the Three Day Fast of December which is one all Yezidis are expected to observe. We Ask Ms Selma Miskin about the traditions and the ceremonies related to this festivity. Ms Miskin has been living in Australya for many years and believes that celebrating far away from homeland is never the same. She also wishes for all those who are still held captive by IS or missing could return safely to their loved ones. The fasting for Roji Ezi occurs from dawn until sunset, and the nights are given to feasting, merry making and some prayer Ms Miskin explains. This is also the time for fasting in other ancient traditions, time to connect with the divine, celebrate and pray for world peace. Cejna Roji Ezi or Feast of Ezi or the Almighty, it falls on Friday after three days of fast according to oriental calendar.
